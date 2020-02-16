|
Patrick L. "Pat" Harzinski, 68, of Clearfield, died Jan. 17, 2020, at his residence.
Patrick was born on March 17, 1951, in Clearfield, a son of the late Carl Joseph and Maude Marie (Milliron) Harzinski.
Pat served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era.
He had been employed as a security guard and as a driver for Health Ride during his working career.
He was an active member of both the Clearfield Salvation Army and the Clearfield Fire Department.
Pat was first married to the former Janet Stevenson. He was then married on July 6, 1988, in Clearfield, to the former Elaine L. Shaffner, who preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2019.
Pat is survived by four sons, Edward, Thomas, Matthew and Joseph Harzinski; seven grandchildren; four sisters, Gloria Hoover, Carol Coble, Connie Yocum and Vicky Kroh; and numerous other extended family members.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020