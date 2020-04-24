Home

Moriconi Funeral Home Inc
1303 Bigler Ave
Northern Cambria, PA 15714
(814) 948-8050
Patrick M. Mays


1948 - 2020
Patrick M. Mays Obituary
NORTHERN CAMBRIA - Patrick M. Mays 72, of Northern Cambria, passed away April 23, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital, Johnstown.

Born Jan. 7, 1948, in Clearfield, he was the son of Charles and Virginia (Jones) Mays.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Mays II.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Beth Ann (Kephart) Mays; sons, Michael P., married to Lisa (Tomallo), Northern Cambria, Jonathan L., married to Heidi (Nagle), Mechanicsburg, Jerry A., married to Donna (Zalenchak), Pittsburgh; daughter, Amber L., married to Luke Shultz, York Haven; grandchildren, Sarah, Nicholas, Mackenzie, Lauren, Emma, Owen, Ethan, George and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Logan and Piper.

He was formerly employed by Greenwich Collieries and was a partner in the Dixonville Mining Co. He retired from St. Francis University Maintenance Department after 27 years of service.

Pat enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a devoted and loving husband who enjoyed family time with his children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
