PHILIPSBURG - Patsy C. Ransdorf, 74, of Philipsburg, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence.
Patsy was born on May 16, 1946, in Renovo, a daughter of the late Deward M. "Pat" and Mae Carolyn (Mims) Wykoff.
Patsy was raised Catholic and attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Renovo. She then transferred and graduated from Renovo High School.
Patsy was married on Oct. 31, 1964, in Renovo, to James L. "Shakey" Ransdorf, who preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2020.
Early in her working career, she was employed with the former A&P Markets in Renovo and then Philipsburg. She then went to work for several factories in the area. Later in her career, she accepted a customer service position with Weis Market in Philipsburg. She remained with Weis until her retirement in 2010.
Patsy was currently attending the First Church of Christ, RD Philipsburg. Her favorite pastimes included traveling and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, James D. Ransdorf and his wife Tina of Philipsburg, Eugene P. Ransdorf and his wife Lynde of Allport and Michael W. Ransdorf and his wife Karen of Philipsburg; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Anne M. Prebble, Susan E. Wykoff and Mary Wykoff, all of Bellefonte; three brothers, Richard M. Wykoff and his wife Kim of Flemington, James F. Wykoff and his wife Maria of Tampa, Fla. and Mark C. Wykoff and his wife Mary of Lamar; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
A memorial service will be held with a date and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Patsy's memory to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.