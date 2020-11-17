WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Paul A. Moore Jr., 87, of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Clearfield, died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the St. Mary's Medical Center, West Palm Beach.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1933 in Clearfield, a son of the late Paul and Dorothy (Rolley) Moore.
Mr. Moore retired in 1996 from Commercial Printing after 45 years of employment.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Clearfield Council 409 where he served as past Grand Knight, former District Deputy for 10 years, past Faithful Navigator and long time comptroller for the Fourth Degree. He was also a member of the Knights of Lithuania, the Clearfield American Legion and a life member of the Clearfield Fire Company No. 1.
Mr. Moore served with the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Leona 'Lee' P. (Petrosky) Moore, whom he wed May 23, 1959 in DuBois; five children, Dennis Moore and wife Tena of Clearfield, Mary Jo Sluhocki and fiance Dave of Metamora, Ill., Kevin Moore and wife Mimi of Loxahatchee, Fla., Michael Moore of Oakland Park, Fla., and Kathy Maines and husband George of Clearfield; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Matthew, Michael, Jonathan, Justin, Megan, Cory, Kerry, and Mallory; a step grandchild; five step great grandchildren; a sister, Regina Shaw and husband William of Clearfield; and a brother, Thomas Moore and wife Sue of Clearfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one step grandson; and three sisters, Rose Okerlund, Winifred Flanagan, and Gloria Ann Farrell.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield with the Rev. Msgr. Henry Krebs as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Masks are required.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St,, Clearfield, PA 16830.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.