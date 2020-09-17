Paul B. Beightol, 92, of Clearfield passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard.
He was born on March 9, 1928 in Wolfrun, the son of the late Alfred and Helen (McCrokle) Beightol.
Retired, Paul was the executive vice president and general manager at Brake Drum and Equipment Company.
He was a member of West Side United Methodist Church since 1950; from 1955 through the mid-60s he served as superintendent of the youth department, a Sunday school teacher and directed activities for the Methodist Youth Fellowship. He served as secretary of the board of trustees during the 1970s and also was a past chairman of the board. Paul was usher coordinator, member of administrative board and finance committee and the senior choir. He was also a lay member of the annual conference of the Central PA Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Paul was a former member of the Clearfield Junior Board of Trade from 1949-1951. He was also a member of the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce and Board of Directors Governors. He received the American Legion Leadership and Service Award. He was a charter member of the Clearfield Historical Society, council fleet specialist and completed the Dale Carnegie course in effective speaking, leadership training and human relations.
He is survived by his two children, Frederick A. Beightol and his wife Bonnie of Carlisle and Mona L. Roof of Indianapolis, Ind.; a step-daughter, Holly L. McGroarty and her husband Bill of Clearfield; four grandchildren, Loren Beightol, Adam Beightol, Nathan Roof and Justin Roof; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ellen Dunkle of State College; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne (Romese) Beightol; his second wife, Mary (Adams) Beightol; a brother, William S. Beightol; and two sisters, Dorothy Beightol and Helen Cebular.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield.
Please practice COVID-19 safety recommendations.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with Pastor Denise Haskins officiating.
Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Side United Methodist Church, 317 Nichols St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online remembrances can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com