|
|
Paul B. Irwin, 89, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.
He was born on April 1, 1930 in Clearfield, a son of the late Roy and Irene (Coudriet) Irwin.
Mr. Irwin was well-known as the owner of Irwin's Atlantic Service Station on Nichols Street in Clearfield, working with his nephew, Perry Irwin, from 1977 until his retirement in 1995. He had also worked as an Atlantic Richfield Marketing Representative for 12 years, and from 1953 until 1966 for Thompson and Buck in Clearfield.
Mr. Irwin was a member of the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6 and the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks 540 Clearfield.
Mr. Irwin served with the U. S. Marines during the Korean War.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne E. Irwin of State College; two granddaughters, Haley and Olivia Zellner; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Price) Irwin on Dec. 1, 2009 and whom he wed June 25, 1955 in Clearfield. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, LeRoy Irwin, Thomas M. Irwin Sr., and Richard E. Irwin.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Anthony Caiola officiating.
Interment will follow in the Stoneville Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Children's Aid Society, 1008 South 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019