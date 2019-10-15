Home

Paul Charles Snyder


1942 - 2019
AKRON, Ohio - Paul Charles Snyder, 77, of Akron, Ohio and formerly of Mahaffey, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 8, 2019.

He was born Sept. 11, 1942 in Mahaffey, son of Charles Darr Snyder and Mary Margaret (Marshall) Snyder.

Paul served in the U.S. Army military police 336 with the rank of Specialist 4.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Betty Jean (Lester) Snyder; a daughter-in-law, Rebecka Snyder.

He is survived by his children, Carol (John) Giudice, George Snyder and Eric (Mattie) Snyder; grandchildren, Bella Giudice, Kylie Snyder, Thomas Elkins, Marshall and Angelica Carrero; and brother, James Snyder.

Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
