PAUL E. BRUNGO
COALPORT - Paul E. Brungo, 79, of Coalport, died Feb. 2, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Born April 4, 1940 in Coalport, he was a son of the late Angelo and Salvatrice (Salazzo) Brungo.
He was preceded in death by a son, Paul J. on June 2, 1988; two infant brothers; and these brothers and sisters, Barbara Shaw, John "Jake", Sam, Rosemary Booterbaugh and Josephine Merryman.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, the former Janet Yahner, whom he married April 21, 1965 in Hagerstown, Md.; children, Paula Lloyd (Tom Green) of Coalport, Mary Teresa Brungo of Coalport and Michael (Velvet Brown) Brungo of State College; seven grandchildren; sisters, Joann (Frank) Finch and Janice Brungo of Philadelphia; and brother-in-law Don Merryman of Philadelphia.
Paul enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and playing the drums. He was a 1962 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachlor of Science degree in mathematics and biological science. He received his Master's degree in mathematics education from Clarion University and his Master's degree in education administration from Penn State.
Paul was a member of the Coalport Moose, a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Basil Council 10649 and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Clearfield Assembly 952. He was also an active member of St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, with the Rev. Fr. Zab Amar as celebrant.
Committal will be held at St. Basil Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, where a Vigil Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport in Paul's memory.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020