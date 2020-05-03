MORRISDALE - Paul E. Hoffner, 74, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence.



Born Nov. 18, 1945 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late George and Beatrice (Turner) Hoffner.



On July 10, 1965, at St. Severin's Roman Catholic Church, Drifting, he married Sandy (Harvey) Hoffner who survives at home.



Also surviving are his children, Shelly Renee Denochick and husband Greg of Morrisdale, Kelly Hoffner and companion Bruce Ludwig of Erie, Jon Hoffner of Morrisdale and fiancé Laciee Weaver of Westover; his grandchildren, Ashley and Tyler Denochick, Noah and Grace Hoffner; and his sister, Helen Heathcote of Philipsburg.



Paul was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam Era where he served as military police. He had worked for numerous coal companies as a diesel mechanic and retired from the Pennsylvania Fish Commission. He was a lifetime farmer. He loved to hunt and fish but most of all, he loved his children and grandchildren.



Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Paul Hoffner, Jr.; and grandson, Brandon Denochick.



There will be no public visitation.



Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.



He will be laid to rest at Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Make a Wish under The Brandon Denochick Memorial Race, 312 W. Mahoning St. #1, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.



Strange and Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

