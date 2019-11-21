Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
Paul I. Noel


1935 - 2019
Paul I. Noel Obituary
COALPORT - Paul I. Noel, 84, a resident of Hillview Healthcare, Altoona, formerly of Coalport, died Nov. 19, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.

Born April 15, 1935 in Patton, son of the late Vincent J. and Elizabeth Marie (Roberts) Noel.

Preceded in death by sister, Roberta Julia Volbrath.

Survived by brothers, William and Vincent, and several nieces and nephews.

He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was awarded a Bronze OLC.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, with the Rev. Zab Amar officiating.

Committal will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Patton.

Military Rites in charge of Coalport VFW.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
