CURWENSVILLE - Paul John Green, 86, of Curwensville, passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the Marion Manor Personal Care Home in Curwensville.
Born Dec. 3, 1933 in Clearfield, he was the son of Paul and Mary (Eadie) Green.
Mr. Green had been a heavy equipment operator (dozer) having worked for the Hepburnia Coal Company of Grampian.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville.
He first wed the former Patricia Mayersky in August of 1954, who preceded him in death on Sept. 10, 1983. He then wed the former Marie Zattoni on Feb. 16, 1985, who preceded him in death on March 7, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald and Thomas Green; and sisters, Betty Luzier, Dorothy Fletcher, Jane Smith and Mary Lou Porter.
He was the last member of his generation.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews including Randy Clark and wife Denise, Tracy Clark-Radzieta and husband Kelly and Missy Welker and husband Tim. Also surviving are great-nephews, Shane Radzieta, Ethan and Eli Clark and Ryan Welker, and a great-niece Taylor Welker.
In addition, he is survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy and Aaron "Buck" Clark of Curwensville.
There will be no public visitation.
Private Graveside Services will be held in the chapel of Crown Crest Memorial Park at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Fr. L. Stephen Collins officiating. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield Co. SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.