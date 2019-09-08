|
HOUTZDALE - Paul O. Walstrom, 55, a guest of Ridgeview Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville and formerly of Atlantic, rural Houtzdale, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the center.
Born March 27, 1964 in Port Allegany, he was the son of the late Oscar and Louise (Godin) Walstrom.
He was a graduate of Moshannon Valley High School.
Paul was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church, Houtzdale.
He enjoyed listening to polka music, watching old western movies and WWF wrestling.
Paul especially enjoyed going to church.
Surviving are two sisters, Eileen (David) Goodrich of Atlantic, rural Houtzdale, and Mona Walstrom of Dubois; a brother, Allen(Donna) Walstrom of Atlantic, rural Houtzdale; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith United Lutheran Church, Houtzdale with the Rev. Christine Roe officiating.
Friends will be received Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Paul's memory to Faith United Lutheran Church, 511 McAtree St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.
Online condolences may be made at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019