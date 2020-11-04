WEST DECATUR - Pauline D. Kizer, 100, of West Decatur, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Hadia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hastings.
Pauline was born on May 20, 1920, in (Powelton) Sandy Ridge, a daughter of the late William Treasure and Ida R. (Bratton) Hubbard, formerly of McKeesport.
Pauline was employed for 13 years with the A & P Markets at their former Philipsburg and State College locations. Pauline was a member and past-president of the Osceola Mills VFW Auxiliary.
She was married on Aug. 29, 1940, in Philipsburg to Boyd W. Kizer, who preceded her in death on July 4, 2015.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Lawrence B. Kizer; one grandson, Douglas E. Kizer; three sisters, Beatrice Peters, Bertha Moyer and Leora Flick; one brother, Calvin Kizer; and one daughter-in-law, Janice (Prohaska) Kizer.
Pauline is survived by one daughter, Judith L Malloy and her husband Albert "Bert" of Loretto; a son, Dennis C. Kizer of Haines City, Fla.; ten grandchildren, Doreen Kizer, Stacey Wisniewski, James Kizer, Roger Kizer, Perry Kizer, Kevin Cory, Trent Cory, Tina Myers, Ray Smith, and Michelle Thompson; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous other extended family members.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Philipsburg Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Donald Smith officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.