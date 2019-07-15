Pauline M. Rescinito, 94, of Hyde, passed away July 13, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.



Born on Sept. 26, 1924, in Beech Creek, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Edwinna (Scantlin) Phillips.



Retired, Pauline had worked for Kents Sportswear in Curwensville.



She enjoyed bingo, going to casinos and fishing.



Pauline is survived by her four children, Connie Clapsadle and her husband Bernard of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Linda Smeal and her husband Thomas of Clearfield, Gary Summers and his wife Mary of Grampian, and Carol Hudson of Hyde; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Richard Summers; and second husband, John Rescinito; seven siblings, Vaugh Phillips, Beatrice Phillips, Ruth Styers, Ethel Heimer, Blair Phillips, Gladys Confer and Faye Masden.



At the request of Pauline all services are private.



Burial will be at Centre Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.



To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com. Published in The Progress from July 15 to July 16, 2019