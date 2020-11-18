KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Pauline V. (McGarvey) Fisette died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.



She was born July 23, 1930 in Ansonville, daughter of Gilbert B. and Edith L. (Swan) McGarvey.



On Aug. 22, 1953 she married William M. Fisette, who died Sept. 12, 1971.



She is survived by a daughter, Pamela and Rodney Barnett; a son, Bill Fisette; three granddaughters, Alison and Steve Crowe, Shannon and Corey Stacy, Colleen and Andy Morelock, five great-grandchildren, Colin, Patrick, and Ella Crowe, Jordan Stacy and Benjamin Morelock; a sister-in-law, June (McCulley) McGarvey; cousins and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by an infant son from a previous marriage; her parents; her brothers, Robert (Pauline) and Edward; and a sister, Barbara (Al) Bacchieri. She was also preceded by her best friend, Betty Patterson.



Ansonville was named after her third great-uncle, Anson Swan.



She knew hard work and never avoided it.



She was a strong woman and a fighter to the end. She was so many things - Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, wonderful cook, quilt maker, sewing factory worker.



She was a school cafeteria cook at St. John the Baptist church in Plum.



We will miss her quick wit, smile and laugh. She loved to play cards with friends and would play solitaire games on her laptop for hours up until the time she lost her sight. We are happy that she joins so many friends and family that have gone before her.



She was the last of her immediate family.



Cherish all the time you have with your family.



There will be a graveside service at Fairview Baptist Church, 29 Thompsontown Rd., La Jose, on Monday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Charles Hicks.



Arrangements made by Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Irvona.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Fairview Church.

