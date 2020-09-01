HAWK RUN - Pearl Isabell Evans, age 91, of Hawk Run, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
Born Nov. 22, 1928 in Kylertown, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Hubler) Evans.
Surviving are her sons, Donald Hazel and wife Kathleen, William "Bill" Hazel and wife Ginger, Phillis Hazel and husband Rob; an adopted son, Leonard George Daily and wife Danielle; brothers, Paul Evans, and Harold Evans; and sister, Erma Evans; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Leonard Hazel; and two brothers, Glenn and Mitchell Evans.
She was a member of the former Pillar of Fire Church, Winburne. She was a very caring person helping others in their time of need and an avid crocheter, making baby afghans.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The American Cancer Society
, 26 South Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.