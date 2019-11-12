Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Pearl P. (Finney) Martin


1927 - 2019
Pearl P. (Finney) Martin Obituary
HOUTZDALE - Pearl P. Martin, 92, of the Mountain Laurel Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, and formerly of (Parsonville) Houtzdale, died on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

Born on April 6, 1927 in Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Mary (Ruell) Finney.

She married Donald R. Martin on April 17, 1946 in Cumberland, Md; he preceded her in death on May 9, 2017.

She was a charter member of the Parsonville Assembly of God Church.

She was a homemaker and a 1945 graduate of the former Madera High School.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Kephart and Juliet Francisco.

She is survived by one daughter, Diann Trotta and her husband Michael of Vine Grove, Kentucky; one son, Ronald Martin and his wife Laurie of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one sister, Alfretta Larson and her husband Lars of Altoona; six grandchildren, Bret Trotta, Kimberly Craig, Dr. Adam Trotta, Bradley Martin, Shawn Martin, and Jason Martin; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Parsonville Assembly of God Church, with the Rev. Kirk Nagel officiating.

Burial will be at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Brisbin.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parsonville Assembly of God Church, 45 Bulka Rd., Houtzdale, PA 16651.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
