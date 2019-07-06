GLEN RICHEY - Peggy L. Bloom, 72, of Glen Richey, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.



Mrs. Bloom was born on April 15, 1947 in Glen Richey; a daughter of the late Kenneth and Althea (Peoples) Hudson.



She was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School class of 1965.



Mrs. Bloom had been employed by the Glen Richey and Clearfield Post Office.



She was Methodist by faith.



Peggy is survived by her husband, Sheldon W. Bloom, whom she married on Jan. 8, 1966; one son, David W. Bloom and his wife Michele of Glen Richey; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Bloom of Glen Richey, Maci Bloom of Clearfield, and Colton Bloom and his wife Brooke of Clearfield; two great-grandsons, Curtis and Carsten; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was the last member of her generation, having been preceded in death by her parents; a son, Alan W. Bloom; and a brother, Leroy Hudson.



Honoring Mrs. Bloom's wishes there will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Olanta.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Richey Fireman's Rec Park, 86 Firehouse Rd., Glen Richey, PA 16837.



The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Progress from July 6 to July 7, 2019