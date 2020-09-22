PHILIPSBURG - Penny Abraza Jaclyn Rodriguez, age 2, tragically passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 due to an automobile accident.
She was born on Dec. 29, 2017 in Glendale, Maricopa, a daughter of José Rodriguez of Phoenix, Ariz. and Lori Ann (Lidgett) Rodriguez of Philipsburg.
In addition to her parents, she will be deeply missed by her two brothers, Michael and Javier, whom she adored; her aunts, Jackie Lidgett and fiancée John Carter of Smoke Run, and Gevais Jones of Tempe, Ariz.; an uncle, Joey Lidgett and wife Sherry of Snow Shoe; and grandparents, Terry Lidgett of Snow Shoe, Arcelia Jones of Phoenix, Ariz., and Gerald and Patricia Abbott of Apache Junction, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Susan Lidgett.
Penny enjoyed walks with her brother Michael, watching Paw Patrol and learning to play video games. She adored her Aunt Jackie and spending time at her house. Penny was a great person with great optimism. She was a little stubborn at times, but had a huge heart. Penny was beautiful, full of life and brought happiness and much joy to everyone around her. She was named after her aunt, Penny Smades.
A funeral service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Friday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Noel Meyers officiating.
Family and friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, Sept. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Penny will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.