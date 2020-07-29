MADERA - Peter Bungo, 93 of Madera, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Altoona.
Born June 26, 1927 in Madera, he was the son of the late Louis and Eva (Koval) Bungo.
He was a 1945 graduate of Madera High School and was a member of the Christ the King Parish and former member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He was also a member of the NRA. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for K&J Coal Co in Lanse and Westover.
He is survived by a son, Peter (Brenda) Bungo of Florida; a daughter, Diane Bungo of Clearfield; a nephew, Tony (Rhonda) Moscollic; three nieces, Frances Bungo, Patricia (Leonard) Channels, and Sonia Guluschak; a great-niece, Kimberly (Mike) Pardi; and a great-great-nephew, Patrick John Pardi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Bungo; two sisters, Mary Guluschak and Ann Moscollic; and three brothers, John, Mike and Frank Bungo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale. The Rev. Marc J. Solomon will be celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Ramey.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.