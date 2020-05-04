Peter "Pete" Gearhart, 95, of Clearfield died on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born Nov. 13, 1924 in Clearfield, a son of the late Levi and Annie (Kiser) Gearhart.
Pete was the founder and owner of Gearhart Excavating Crane Service, which started operations in 1956. Among his many accomplishments, Pete was proud to be one of the first excavators to begin work on the Curwensville Dam digging test pits for the Army Corps of Engineers. He then moved from Curwensville to Howard, where he dug the test pits at the Blanchard Dam.
Prior to that, he learned his hard work ethic by helping his father on the family farm and continuing his farming trade with the Dotts family farm. He also had been employed by PennDOT in the winter time and at the Clearfield and Miller Dairy in the summer as well as the former Clearfield Clay Brickyard, where he set green brick.
Pete had a love for horses, hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Centre Grove United Methodist Church, Hyde, the Curwensville VFW, and the Curwensville American Legion Post 505.
He is survived by his son, Robert "Petey" Gearhart; a grandson, Chad Gearhart and wife Kimberly of Clearfield; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Gearhart; a brother, Walter Gearhart and wife Jane of Seminole, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elda Mae (Swisher) Gearhart on Sept. 16, 1999; a daughter-in-law, Mary K. Gearhart; two sisters, Louise Caldwell and Betty Read; and two brothers, Stanley and Howard Gearhart.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the Centre Cemetery, Hyde.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Centre Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Village Road, Clearfield, PA, 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 4 to May 5, 2020.