HOUTZDALE - Philip E. Kitko, Jr., 84, of Houtzdale, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at his residence.
Born Oct. 12, 1934 in Madera, he was the son of the late Philip E. and Victoria (Wroblesky) Kitko.
Philip was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, the Croatian Club, Smoke Run, Houtzdale Loyal Order of Moose 327, Stephen Kandrach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6321, Janesville, Morann Citizens Club, and the BPO Elks Lodge 1173, Philipsburg.
He served with the Unites States Army on the Marshall Islands Army Airfield Base in the South Pacific.
Philip owned and operated Kitko Concrete Co. from 1973 until his retirement in 2003.
He enjoyed dancing and listening to polkas, mud races, deep sea fishing and golfing.
On Nov. 4, 1961 in St Barbara's Catholic Church, Houtzdale he married Doris Murawski, who survives in Houtzdale.
Along with his wife he is survived by a sister, Helen Kobilarcsik of Massillon, Ohio; and two brothers, Fred Kitko of Beccaria, and Ron Kitko of Madera; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, John and Jim Kitko.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale with the Rev. Marc Solomon and the Rev. Fr. Joseph Staszewski as co-celebrants.
He will be entombed at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin.
Family and friends will be received Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale from 5 to 9 p.m.
Graveside military honors will be accorded by the Houtzdale American Legion Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made in Philip's memory for Parkinson's research to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD; AseraCare Hospice, 1015 Logan Blvd. Altoona, PA 16602; SPCA, 541 Graham Station Rd., Philipsburg, PA 16866; or Omni Home Care, 221 Hospital Dr. Suite 2, Tyrone, PA 16686.
Online condolences may be made at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
