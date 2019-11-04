|
Phillip H. Parks, 82, of Clearfield died on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
He was born on March 5, 1937 in Clearfield, a son of the late Kenneth and Jessie (Stevens) Parks.
Phillip enjoyed fishing and loved Penn State football. He also loved wrestling, and was a district champion when he was in high school at Clearfield.
He was a laborer at McGregor's, then was a security guard at Wickett and Craig, Curwensville until his retirement.
Parks served with the U. S. Navy from 1956-1960.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Rogers) Parks, whom he wed on Oct. 7, 1963; a son, Phillip Parks, Jr. of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Hillary Howell, Monika Moore, and Patrick Parks; two great-grandchildren, Quentin Moore and Jordan Parks; a sister, Nadine Bagwell of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Parks; and a sister, Rowena Luzier.
According to Mr. Parks' wishes, there will be no public services.
Interment will take place at Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019