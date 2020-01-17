|
HYDE - Phyllis J. Duckett, 85, of Hyde, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at UPMC Clearfield.
Born on Jan. 25, 1934 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Bessie E. (Watson) Lumadue.
She attended Hyde Wesleyan Church.
Survivors include two sons: Kevin L. Wood and his wife Barbara of Woodland and Kerry L. Wood and his wife Kimberly of Fremont, OH; three stepsons: Kevin Duckett of Hyde, Randall Duckett and his wife Nancy of Woodland, and Richard Duckett and his wife Debra of Hyde; three grandchildren: Brianna Wood-Kifer, Autumn Nayhay, and Michael Aughinbaugh; and four great-grandchildren: Reanae, Trenton, Kaleb, and Sophia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard H. Duckett Sr., whom she married on Aug. 6, 1982 and who passed away on Nov. 15, 2004; and one stepson, William Duckett.
Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Karen Rhone officiating. Interment will be in Bradford Cemetery.
Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
Memorial contributions may be made Clearfield County SPC, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020