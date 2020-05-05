PHYLLIS "JEAN" (BLOOM) KNEPP
1956 - 2020
WALLACETON - Phyllis "Jean" Knepp, 63, of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Grassflat, Cooper Township.

Born May 12, 1956 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Carmen (Lumadue) Bloom.

Surviving are her children, Susan Conaway and her husband Robert of Frenchville; Frankie L. Knepp and wife Ashley (Ream) of Curwensville; her grandchildren, Elijah Knepp, Alivia Knepp and Frankie Knepp, Jr.; her siblings, Mary Ann Cheatwood, JoAnn Cantolina, Janet Bloom, Rick Bloom, Paul Bloom, Mike Bloom and several nieces and nephews.

"Jean" was a homemaker and enjoyed planting and gardening.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Strange and Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
