Phyllis P. Hayward, 91, of Clearfield passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Mt. Laurel Nursing Home.
She was born third into a family of 13 children on Feb. 5, 1928 in Brisbin, the daughter of the late Philip and Velma (Bowman) Hayward.
She was Protestant by faith. Her hobbies included reading and watching the Steelers.
Phyllis is survived by her brothers, Lee Hayward of Osceola Mills, and Kenneth and his wife Virginia Hayward of Woodland; sisters, LaRue Henderson of Missouri, Bernice Hayward of Clearfield, Sharon Owens and her husband David of Clearfield and Donna Ogden and her husband Edward of Olean, N.Y.; she is also survived by numerous and beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Clifford, Richard, Louis, Ronald, Norman Hayward; and a sister, Velma Smith.
All services are private.
Burial will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019