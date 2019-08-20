|
|
HAWK RUN - R. Stuart "Butch" Auber, 81, of Hawk Run, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Butch was born on Aug. 19, 1937, in Wheeling, W. Va., a son of the late Harold Edward and Ruth Shirley (Davis) Auber.
Butch had a dedicated career that encompassed law enforcement, education and local government. His career in law enforcement included service as an officer for the Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township, Chester Hill Borough, Decatur Township and Curwensville Borough police departments. During his career as a policeman, he was also employed as an instructor with D.M.S., formerly of Grampian, and as a long-term substitute for the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
During his employment with Curwensville Borough, Butch also served as their Code Enforcement Officer. Butch had been most recently employed as a security officer with Pennsylvania Grain Processing, Clearfield Ethanol Plant. He was also currently serving a term as Constable for Morris Township.
Butch was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Philipsburg. He was also a member of a few local organizations including B.P.O. Elks Lodge and Country Club, Lodge 1173, Philipsburg; L.O.O.Moose, Lodge 268, Curwensville; and he was a 55-year member of the Osceola Lodge 515, F. & A.M., Osceola Mills. He was also an active social member of the Curwensville American Legion and operated their Bingo for many years.
Butch was married on April 1, 2006, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Philipsburg, to the former Barbara Nan (Peters) Meersand, who survives at home.
He is also survived by one daughter, BethAnn Acrie and her husband, Rickie, of Claysburg; three grandchildren, Hunter Auber, Bethany and Emily Dominguez; one step-daughter, Tracy E. Frank and her husband, Stephen "Creamy" Frank, of RD Philipsburg; two step-sons, J. Terrance Meersand and his companion, Kim Miron and D. Lane Meersand and his wife, Krista, all of Philipsburg; 10 step-grandchildren, Jordan Meersand and his wife, Lisa, Tyler Meersand and his companion, Brittany Gonder, Kendyl Meersand, Kayla Miron, Emily and Jeremy Beals, Katie and David Meersand, Haley and Camryn Frank; two step great-grandchildren, Katie Kunselman and Ayden Meersand; and numerous other extended family members.
Butch was preceded in death by one son, Chad S. Auber, in addition to his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Front St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Donald Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019