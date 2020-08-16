PHILIPSBURG - The Rev. R. Wayne Focht, 92, of Philipsburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
He was born on July 17, 1928, in Tyrone, a son of the late Gerald Roy and Mary (Buranovsky) Focht. He was the youngest of their seven children. At the early age of six, he gave his heart to Jesus.
He graduated from Tyrone High School in 1946 and was known as an outstanding athlete all throughout his schooling. After graduation, he continued to play basketball, baseball and softball.
As a young teenager, he delivered ice in Tyrone during the war years. After graduation, he worked at Claster's Building Supplies and at the Tyrone paper mill. While at the mill, he sustained an injury which prevented him from serving in the armed forces.
He was active in the United Brethren Church in Tyrone; singing in the choir, the Male Glee Club, the Men's Quartet and solo work. He worked with and directed Youth for Christ for a number of years which held rallies, old-fashioned tent meetings and weekly radio broadcasts. In 1950, he felt God's call to the Gospel Ministry and received his theological training from Northeastern Bible and Shelton Colleges.
On Jan. 15, 1955, at the Norwegian Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., he married the former Marilyn E. Olsen, who survives at home.
Rev. Focht pastored the Echo Lake Baptist Church in Macopin,N.J.; and founded the Calvary Bible Church, West Milford, N.J. He also pastored the First Baptist Church and founded the New Life Center, both of Philipsburg. After his retirement, he served for several years as interim pastor at the Coal Run C&MA Church, RD Osceola Mills. He also held revival meetings in many area churches and throughout the northeastern United States.
Rev. Focht conducted a radio ministry called ""Hymnspiration Time"" which continues to air on Philipsburg's WPHB for over 50 years. He was the founder of the Moshannon Valley Church Softball League; founded and directed the annual Christmas Carol Sing in Philipsburg's South Park for Many years; and directed the Bible Youth Camp at Camp Kanesatake in Spruce Creek for over 30 years. He also organized the church roller skating rallies in Clearfield, as well as many other family-friendly activities. He also conducted a Bible Study on Thursday evenings at the Philipsburg Towers for many years.
Rev. Focht was very patriotic. He loved our country and attended and spoke at many of the community's patriotic services. He was known for his kind, loving and caring ways and for his concern for others. He was a friend to all, a prayer warrior, and a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by many.
He loved gospel music, hunting, gardening, sports, attending sports activities and feeding the birds. He especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.
Rev. Focht was preceded in death by two sisters, Madeline Nearhoof and Vera Focht; an infant sister, Josephine; and three brothers: Melvin, Ernest and Dean Focht, in addition to his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn; four children, Wayne Paul Focht of Clearfield, Laurie (Miller) Morris of Appomattox, Va., Dr. Glenn (Dr. Barbara) Focht, M.D., of Grafton, Mass., and Sherri (Michael) Foley of greater Rochester, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Daniel, Abigail, Joseph, Rachel, Will and Eli; and numerous other extended family members.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Mark Melhorn, officiating. It was Rev. Focht's hope that his actions would point others to the Lord he loved and desired to serve.
Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.
\Memorial contributions may be made in Rev. Focht's memory to the Brisbin Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund, P.O. Box 7, Brisbin, PA 16620; or to the New Life Center, c/o Youth Ministries, P.O. Box 57, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.