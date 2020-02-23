|
MORRISDALE - Ralph A. Ogden, 84, of Morrisdale died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
He was born on March 28, 1935 in Clearfield, a son of the late Ralph and Lennie (Antes) Ogden.
Ralph was employed by Clearfield Plastics, Sears, and was a self-employed chain link fence installer. He was also a system operator at the Woodland-Bigler Water Authority, and a plant operator at the Pennsylvania American Water Plant of Philipsburg.
Mr. Ogden served with the U. S. Army Reserves from 1952-1960.
He is survived by his wife, Blanche L. (Sprague) Ogden, whom he wed May 6, 1956 in DuBois; two daughters, Sherry L. Knepp and husband Denny, and Carey L. Ogden and companion Mike Witherite; two granddaughters, Shelley L. Roberts and husband Mike, and Brandy L. Larson and husband Kyle; and two nieces, Donna, and Louise.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Grace Adams and husband Clyde, Annie Rothrock and husband Clark, and Mable Holes and husband Robert.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.
A eulogy will be read at 6:45 p.m.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020