Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
Ralph E. Irwin


1935 - 2019
Ralph E. Irwin Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Ralph E. Irwin, 84, of Curwensville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Knickerbocker Villa, Clearfield.

He was born on April 9, 1935 in Curwensville, a son of the late Daniel and Jean (Shivley) Irwin.

Mr. Irwin was employed by Tafco, Inc. for more than 22 years and was a member of Cherry Corner Bible Church.

He served with the U. S. Army during Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Arbutus (Bensor) Irwin whom he wed March 7, 1968; two step children, Shirley Evans and husband Bill of Sunbury, Ohio, and Robert Ressler and wife Linda of Clearfield; four grandchildren, Kim Betts of State College, Steven Ressler of Clearfield, David and Bryan Evans of Sunbury, Ohio; ten great-grandchildren; and a sister, Esther Lippert of Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Kruise; and two brothers, Jesse and Fred Irwin.

Private graveside services will be held at the Friends Cemetery, Grampian.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
