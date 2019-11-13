|
MORRISDALE - Ralph W. Cutler, 72, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at his residence.
Born Oct. 10, 1947 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Bud F. and Emma (Wisor) Cutler.
On Aug. 8, 1969, in Allport, he wed RoseAnn English Cutler who survives at home.
Also surviving are his children, Jon Jason Cutler and wife Tina of Bellefonte, Daniel L. Cutler and wife Alissa of West Decatur, Corey F. Cutler and companion Rebekah of Philipsburg; seven grandchildren, Chad, Robert, Justin, Emma, Evan, London and Bryer; four great-grandchildren, Kadence, Kenley, Raelynn and Wyett; his siblings, Janice Jury of Bigler, Fred Cutler and wife Shirl of Curwensville and Darlene White and husband Larry of Kings Mountain, N.C.
Along with his parents, he was preceded by a daughter, Tracy McGhee; two sisters, Brenda Brundridge and Sibbie Swoope.
Ralph worked for Harbison Walker Refractories, Clearfield. He then attended truck driving school in 1973 and worked as a driver for Mitchell Oil, Philipsburg, from which he retired. He was an enthusiastic Steelers Fan.
Friends and family will be received on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale with his brother-in-law, Douglas L. McClellan officiating.
He will be laid to rest at Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Clearfield County S.P.C.A, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Philipsburg American Legion, 315 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service of Morrisdale is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019