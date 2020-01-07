|
IRVONA - Ranald Straw, 79, of Irvona (Berwinsdale), died Jan. 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 26, 1940 in Chest Township, a son of John David Straw and Iola Louisa Newpher.
He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard Reserve.
He worked as a school van driver for H.V. Camberg Services, Ansonville.
Surviving are his wife, Twilla (Troxell) Straw; a son, Martin Straw; and brothers Richard and Robert Straw.
He was preceded in death by his father, John David Straw; mother, Iola Louisa Newpher; a daughter, Mary Ellen Straw; brothers, John D. Straw, Walter Straw, and Harrison Straw; and sisters, Harriet McGarvey, Francis Sunderlin, LaRue Blake, and Doris Lee.
Services were held at Fruit Hill Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 3, at 9:30 a.m. with his nephew, Pastor Gary McGarvey officiating.
Arrangement are entrusted to Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., Irvona.
Condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020