HYDE - Randy B. Miller, 58, of Hyde, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Miller was born May 20, 1961 in Clearfield, the son of the late George E. Miller and M. Lorene (Parshall) Miller McCahan; and his step-father, William E. McCahan who raised Randy.
Randy graduated from Moshannon Valley High School, and worked as a heavy equipment operator for Sky Haven Coal Co. and HRI.
He attended Curwensville Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the NRA and practiced martial arts.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Danae L. (Cochrane) Miller, whom he married Dec. 11, 2010; two children, April Mowery and her husband Jason of Woodland, and Ron Miller and his wife Brandy of Houtzdale; two step-daughters, Victoria Marie Stewart and her husband Andrew of Waynesburg and Ashley Elizabeth Berggran of Lower Burrell; two grandchildren, Jaden Paul Mowery and Vanessa Jaylynn Miller; two sisters, Kathy Miller Faaborg of Pittsburgh, and Amy Sue McGee and her companion Joe Francemore of Clearfield; two brothers, George Miller and his wife Elaine of Bells Landing, and Billy McCahan, Jr. and his wife Brenda of Olanta. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Robin (Dixon) Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, a brother, Mark Miller and a sister, Christy.
Honoring Mr. Miller's wishes there will be no public visitation or services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 440 W. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019