Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Ross


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Ross Obituary
PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - Ray Ross, 76, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

at his residence in Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

He was born April 13, 1945, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963,

July 6, 1963 he married Carol Ann Pierce. His places of residence include Mahaffey, Westover, Boca Raton, Fla. and Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

He is survived by children, Daniel Ross, Suzanne (Ross) Koziel and Bradley Koziel (son-in-law), Stephanie (Ross) Nelson and Richard Nelson (son-in-law); grandchildren, Randall Koziel, Ethan Koziel, Heather (Nelson) Henry and Sebastian Nelson; great-grandchildren, Dallas, Maddox and Kolton ; mother and father-in-law, Floyd Pierce and Florence Pierce; siblings, Dean and Sarah Fraley, Shirley Walters, Louise (Minnie) Schultz, Betty Ann Corson, Ruby Stiver, and Marian and Chet Goodman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann Ross; his mother, Mildred (Stumph) Ross; and father, Allen Ross.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Hwy., Stuart, Fla. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -