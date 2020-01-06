|
PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - Ray Ross, 76, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
at his residence in Port Saint Lucie, Fla.
He was born April 13, 1945, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963,
July 6, 1963 he married Carol Ann Pierce. His places of residence include Mahaffey, Westover, Boca Raton, Fla. and Port Saint Lucie, Fla.
He is survived by children, Daniel Ross, Suzanne (Ross) Koziel and Bradley Koziel (son-in-law), Stephanie (Ross) Nelson and Richard Nelson (son-in-law); grandchildren, Randall Koziel, Ethan Koziel, Heather (Nelson) Henry and Sebastian Nelson; great-grandchildren, Dallas, Maddox and Kolton ; mother and father-in-law, Floyd Pierce and Florence Pierce; siblings, Dean and Sarah Fraley, Shirley Walters, Louise (Minnie) Schultz, Betty Ann Corson, Ruby Stiver, and Marian and Chet Goodman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann Ross; his mother, Mildred (Stumph) Ross; and father, Allen Ross.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Hwy., Stuart, Fla. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020