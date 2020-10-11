HYDE - Raymond J. Brown, 91, of Hyde died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1928 in Hyde, a son of the late Henry J. and Dorothy Brown.
Mr. Brown was most recently the owner and operator of Henry J. Brown Inc. in Hyde. Earlier in his career, he was self employed in the trucking industry. Mr. Brown was a founding member of the Hyde Volunteer Fire Co.
He is survived by three children, James R. Brown and wife Holly of Hyde, Susan A. Brown of Clearfield, and Timothy A. Brown and companion Marilyn Kerner of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Timothy J. Brown and wife Monica, Heather C. Test and husband Scott, and Morgan Miholics; four great-grandchildren, Emma Elizabeth Test, Sadie Olivia Brown, Raymond James Brown and Clara Eve Brown; three sisters, Kathleen Forcey of Clearfield, Mona Jean Kassab of Hyde, and Sandy Farantino of Mission Viejo, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores M. (Mozejko) Brown on April 21, 2006 and whom he wed Sept. 6, 1948 in Clearfield. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Brown and Dorothy Brown.
There will be no public services held at this time.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
