STATE COLLEGE - Raymond J. Mona, 73, of State College, formerly of Clearfield and Meadville, died July 18, 2019 at his residence.



Born Aug. 20, 1945 in Meadville, he was a son of the late Albert and Elizabeth (Gydos) Mona.



He married Joan Colose who preceded him in death on July 17, 1999.



Raymond retired as a tool and dye maker at Dupont-Berg in Clearfield after many years of service. He was a member of the VFW in Meadville and was an avid fisherman; but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his son and grandsons.



Ray is survived by his son, Anthony J. (Lynn) Mona of State College; two grandsons, Hunter and Tanner Mona of State College; one brother, David Mona of Meadville; two sisters, Bette Chamberlain of Vero Beach, Fla., and Val Wade of Meadville; and nieces and nephews.



All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Raymond's name may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th S., Erie, PA 16505.



Arrangements by Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College. Published in The Progress from July 19 to July 20, 2019