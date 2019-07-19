Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College
1034 Benner Pike
State College, PA 16801
814 234 0332
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Mona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Mona


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. Mona Obituary
STATE COLLEGE - Raymond J. Mona, 73, of State College, formerly of Clearfield and Meadville, died July 18, 2019 at his residence.

Born Aug. 20, 1945 in Meadville, he was a son of the late Albert and Elizabeth (Gydos) Mona.

He married Joan Colose who preceded him in death on July 17, 1999.

Raymond retired as a tool and dye maker at Dupont-Berg in Clearfield after many years of service. He was a member of the VFW in Meadville and was an avid fisherman; but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his son and grandsons.

Ray is survived by his son, Anthony J. (Lynn) Mona of State College; two grandsons, Hunter and Tanner Mona of State College; one brother, David Mona of Meadville; two sisters, Bette Chamberlain of Vero Beach, Fla., and Val Wade of Meadville; and nieces and nephews.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Raymond's name may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th S., Erie, PA 16505.

A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College.
Published in The Progress from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now