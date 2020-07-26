PHILIPSBURG - The Rev. Raymond L. Droll, 84, of Philipsburg, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home.
Born on Dec. 29, 1935 in West Decatur, he was the son of the late Russell and Hazel (Eckley) Droll.
He married Joan (Frantz) Droll on April 14, 1956 in Osceola Mills; she survives at home.
He was a member of the South Philipsburg C & M A Church.
Raymond was a retired pastor of the C & M A Church and was a pastor in the following: one church in Georgia; four Pennsylvania churches - Boyerstown, Reedsville, Canton, and Titusville.
He held a Bachelor's degree in theology from Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa, Ga.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Florence Droll; and two brothers, Robert Droll and Richard Droll.
Along with his wife he is survived by one daughter, Teresa Graver and her husband Michael of Chester Springs; two sons, the Rev. Dr. R. Mark Droll and his wife Pamela of Girard, and David A. Droll and his wife Laura of Ashland, Ohio; four sisters, Bertha Ann London of Morrisdale, Peggy Shimmel of Wallaceton, Linda Flint of Toledo, Ohio and Cindy Knisely of Toledo, Ohio; three brothers, Leon Droll and his wife Vicky of State College, Rick Droll and his wife Margaret of West Decatur, and Dwight Droll and his wife Darlene of Osceola Mills; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Dr. R. Mark Droll officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Philipsburg C & M A Church, 336 Walnut St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
