SMITHMILL - Raymond Morroni, 99, of Smithmill, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on June 5, 1920 in Smithmill, he was the son of the late Paul and Filomena (Gaggiotti) Morroni.
A veteran of the United States Army, he served in WWII in the 331st Air Service Squadron. He worked as an airplane mechanic on P-40, B-24, and B-25 aircraft. He served in both the Northern African Campaign and the European Theater of Operations.
On Sept. 24, 1949, he married Annie Secriskey in Ss. Peter and Paul Greek Catholic Church, Portage. She preceded him in death in 2011.
He was a member of the Janesville Post 6321, where he held the position of service officer for many years and assisted members participating in any of the VA programs from health care to loans. He was also social club president. He was the last surviving member WWII veteran of the Post.
He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He worked at Reed Johnson Brothers Construction in Tipton, and K & F Wood Products in Beccaria. He was a gifted wood-worker, creating beautiful sculptures, cabinets, and furniture. He did intricate carvings and woodwork in several churches in this area.
He enjoyed going to breakfast with "the guys." He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting. He loved spending time with his family.
He will be deeply missed by three daughters, Patricia (Clifford) Speerstra of Smithmill, Monica (John) Morroni-McMahon of Smithmill, Camille (John) Springer of Camp Hill; three sisters, Wanda Pearson of Smithmill, Anita Pollick of Smithmill, Amelia Fedorko of Portage; three grandchildren, Douglas (Mary) Speerstra, Adrienne (Timothy) Janowiak, and John Raymond McMahon.
He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Isabella, Aidan, and Elijah Janowiak, Ethan, Isaac, Caleb, Aaron Speerstra, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Clotilda Cornelius; and two brothers, Ernest J. Morroni and Roald Morroni.
Family will receive friends Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and Monday from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey. service will be Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey. The Rev. Fr. Zab Amar will be celebrant.
Interment with military honors will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Ramey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Janesville Post 6321, P.O. Box 134, Smithmill, PA 16680.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019