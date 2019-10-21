|
Raymond Owen "Moon" Mullen Sr., 88, of Clearfield passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
He was born on May 5, 1931, in Woodland, the son of the late Russell and H. Claire (Mullholan) Mullen.
On Oct. 25, 1957, he married Rebecca (Swisher) Mullen.
Inspired to service out of admiration for the WWII generation, Moon enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, W/2 Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal, and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He was honorably discharged following four years active duty and six years inactive reserve.
Following his discharge and return to Clearfield, Moon settled with Becky in Plymptonville and started a family. As a busy young father, Moon always made time for a game of backyard catch. He had a gentle spirit and a warm, strong hug that can still be felt. He helped coach the Fullington Auto Bus Little League team and juggled his schedule to attend most of his children's sporting events.
Moon was also active in several bowling leagues and often attended state and national tournaments with his team. He once missed a perfect 300 game by one strike, and he achieved a rare 700 series in his bowling career.
Moon worked at Miller Dairy in Clearfield in the early 1960s before joining the Pennsylvania Electric Company at the Shawville Generating Station, where he became a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union. Following his retirement from Penelec in 1994, Moon and Becky enjoyed many extended winter stays at his daughter's Florida home. During their visits, he and Becky embarked on several Caribbean cruises, enjoying various ports of call, on board gambling, and musical shows.
Moon was a life member of the BPOE Elks 540 and Post 1785, as well as an active
member of the John Lewis Shade American Legion Post 6. He was recognized as Elk of the Year in 1985 for his hard work and commitment to the Elks charities.
Moon was an avid golfer during retirement, participating in many senior leagues and tournaments as a member of Grandview/Eagle's Ridge. As a lifelong reader, Moon enjoyed countless western novels and other works on his Kindle. Whenever he traveled, Moon loved to explore the local neighborhoods and find the perfect place for a good breakfast or a cold beer. Throughout his life with Becky, he loved to dance all styles of dance, but refused to polka.
Moon was proud of his children and their accomplishments and he also took great pride in the scholastic, musical, and athletic achievements of his grandchildren.
He will be remembered as a faithful husband and provider, wise father and grandfather, a good-humored friend, and gentle soul who loved his hometown, his country, and ice cream.
Moon is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rebecca Mullen of Clearfield; four children, Tracy Mullen of Ebensburg, Raymond Mullen, Jr. and his wife Margaret of Indiana, Kevin Mullen and his wife Lisa of Forest Hill, Md., and Barbara Visoria and her husband Franco of Wesley Chapel, Fla. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kevin Mullen, Cecelia Mullen, Grace Mullen, Griffin Mullen, Cade Mullen, Gabriel Visoria and Ryan Visoria; and the following in-laws, Mary Mullen, Larry Karjala, Beverly and Harold Swift.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Bridget Anne Mullen; a brother, Thomas Mullen; and a sister, Karen (Mullen) Karjala.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to The or Clearfield American Legion Post 6, or a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
