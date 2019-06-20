RAYMOND W. SHAW



PHILIPSBURG - Raymond "Tud" W. Shaw, 64, of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2019 at his residence.



Born Oct. 27, 1954 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Herman M. and Mary Grace (Cantolina) Shaw.



Surviving are his children, Nicole Scott and husband Danny of Virginia Beach, Va., Tud Shaw and wife Lisa of Morrisdale RD, Alona Spillia of Hawk Run; his grandchildren, Logan Mandell and companion Lauren Mostoller, Madison Shaw and companion Ryan Ishler, Tud Shaw, Jr., Arctic "Artie" Shaw, Sayda Hallden and husband Anthony, and Caden Scott; his great-grandchildren, Aaron Benner, Jr., Lilyahnah Benner, Layah Benner; and his fur baby, Molly.



Also surviving are his siblings, Carol Kline of Glass City, Sonya English and husband Ron of Philipsburg, Phyllis Brown of Morrisdale, David W. Shaw of Philipsburg and Mark Shaw and wife Krista of Philipsburg.



A special thank-you to his very caring friends, Keith and Brenda Blake, for always being there.



"Tud" held a degree in upholestry and was self-employed. He was a true and devoted Cowboys fan. He is registered in the Little League Hall of Fame, and he was a past commander of the Philipsburg Amvets.



Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale with the Rev. James Walk officiating. Published in The Progress from June 20 to June 21, 2019