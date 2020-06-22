Becky was one of my dearest friends in our youth. Both my husband and myself went to school with her as well. She was always a kind and caring person, and a good friend to me. Our sympathies to her loved ones and her family.
Rest In Peace.
Debbie and Jack Yingling
Rebecca A. Demi, 65, of Clearfield died on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was born on April 17, 1955 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Lois (Thompson) Peters.
Rebecca is a graduate of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center in cosmetology. She owned her own business, "Becky's Shop" for many years. Becky was very creative. She designed and perfected her own style called 'Unisex Precision Haircut," which was highly sought by many patrons. She loved her profession and helping people look their best.
Becky loved all living creatures. Along with her many dogs and cats, she had taken in, cared for, and loved stray mice, squirrels and even ducks - any creature that needed a friend and a home. She had great compassion and a kind heart.
She is survived by two brothers, Joseph Peters and wife Cindy of Clearfield, and David Peters and companion Mary Croswell of Clearfield; two nephews, Adam Peters and wife Ashley of North Carolina, and Aaron Peters and wife Jennifer of DuBois; and a niece, Amanda Beech and husband Brett of Martinsburg.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield-Jefferson County Drug and Alcohol Commission, 480 Jeffers St., DuBois, PA 15801; or any local animal shelter.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
