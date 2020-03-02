Home

REBECCA ANN GRIFFITH

REBECCA ANN GRIFFITH Obituary
LONE TREE, Colo. - Rebecca Ann Griffith (Becky Wood), 76, formerly of Philipsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Lone Tree, Colo. surrounded by family.

She was born in Philipsburg to Fred (Dutch) and Elizabeth (Betty) Wood.

She will be remembered especially for her uncanny ability to create instant friendships with anyone she met, and her ability to make people laugh and dance and help them in any way she could.

Becky is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Griffith; and sister, Louise Sleigh.

She's survived by her sons, Mark Thompson and John Griffith; and daughter, Lyn Herring; and grandchildren, Emily, Ethan, Joshua and Jack.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Becky's name to the , Denver Chapter, 45 Sherman St., Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203.

Horan & McConaty, 5303 East County Line Rd., Centennial, Colo. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
