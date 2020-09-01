REBECCA E. SOLT
HYDE - Rebecca ""Beckie"" E. Solt, 40, of Hyde, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Born on Nov. 14, 1979, in State College, she was the daughter of Robert Dale Solt and Mary (Weaver) Solt, who are both surviving at their respective homes in Allentown, formerly of Centre Hall.
Beckie attended Penns Valley Area High School. She was currently working at Burger King in Clearfield.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her three children, Sierra Watkins (Craig Schmoldt) of Jersey Shore, Sidney Watkins, and Cataleya Boone, both of Allentown. Also surviving is one brother, Charles Solt, and his wife, Jessica, of Allentown; and nephew, Carter Solt.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Victoria Solt.
Beckie enjoyed camping and being outdoors. She was an animal lover, and was always amazed by tigers, specifically. Rebecca always had a lot of friends and could brighten any room. She was very hardworking, and her family meant the world to her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Colyer Brethren in Christ Church at 105 Colyer Rd. in Centre Hall.
Per the wishes of the family, we ask that you and your family only attend the services if you don't have anyone in your household that is high risk or that has been exposed to anyone who has a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past 14 days. In addition, face coverings are required, and social distancing is encouraged for all services for Beckie.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-rebecca-solt.
