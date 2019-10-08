|
REBECCA J. NATALIE
ALLPORT - Rebecca Jane Natalie (Boo), 30, gained her wings on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
She was born Feb. 24, 1989 in Pittsburgh.
She was the beloved daughter of Ronald Charles Natalie, Jr. and Rhonda Ann (Rothrock) Natalie of Allport.
Along with her parents, she was survived by her sisters, Sarah Ann Natalie Walstrom and her husband Thad Walstrom of Brisbin; Megan Ashlee Natalie and her husband Andres Fallon of Florida; her three nieces and one nephew, Mya and Maggie Walstrom and Charles and Natalia Fallon. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Ronald and Judy Rothrock of Philipsburg and her paternal grandparents, Ronald and Donna Natalie of Brisbin.
Rebecca was 2007 graduate of West Branch Area High School. She was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport, and loved going to work with her mother at Adler's Market, Philipsburg. She was loved by many. She loved her family with all her heart and valued family time together. She loved music and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport. And again, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from noon till time of service.
A celebration of life service will be held at the church on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James Hollister and Josh Maines officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Centre Hill Cemetery, Morrisdale.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions may be made to , 109 North Findley St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019