1/
RENETTA MARIE (MARSHALL) RIVERA
1954 - 2020
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Renetta Marie Marshall Rivera, 65, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and formerly of Brisbin, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Consulate Health Care of West Palm Beach.

Born July 7, 1954 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Theodore W. Marshall and Vivian (McGraw) Marshall of Wellington, Fla.

She married Eduardo Rivera, who survives in Florida.

Renetta was employed as a registered nurse.

Along with her mother Vivian and husband Eduardo, she is survived by a daughter, Adrianna Marshall-Rivera; a son, Christian Rivera; and a sister, Cheryl Shimmel, all of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends will be received at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.

All guest are reminded of the current guidelines concerning face masks and social distancing.

Renetta will be laid to rest at Allport Cemetery, Allport.

Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
