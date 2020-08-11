DUNCANSVILLE - After a courageous three-year battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor, the Rev. Robert "Bob" Lee Rupp passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Monday.
Born in Altoona, he was the devoted son of the deceased Robert Frank and Leola Maxine Rupp.
Residing in Duncansville, where they raised their family, he was the dedicated husband to his wife, Jean Ann (Burchfield) for 51 years. He has been the loving father to four sons, Jeff (Yvonne) of Revloc, Galen (Lisa) of York, Jeremy of Pittsburgh and Stephen (fiancée Sara) of Altoona. He was so proud of his five granddaughters, Celine, Anna, Matalyn, Paige, and Makenzie; his two grandsons, Jacob and Thomas; and soon-to-be granddaughters, Brianna, Harley, and Bristol. Surviving are two brothers, Lawrence (Cheryl) Rupp of Altoona, and Jeffrey (Barbara) of Hollidaysburg. Other survivors include his mother-in-law, Lucy Jean Lambert; and many brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Bob was a 1964 graduate of Altoona High School. He served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1965 - 69.
After his honorable discharge, he became an apprentice electrician for the IBEW Local No. 5. For 13 years, he worked for several contractors, but mostly the ECA of Altoona.
After answering the call to ministry, he returned to Penn State University where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1986. Pursuing his goal to become an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church, he entered Wesley Seminary in Washington, D.C. While studying, he accepted appointments to serve the East Freedom and Martinsburg charges and various assignments to the Crystal Springs Camp Meetings.
Using his knowledge in construction, he volunteered at various mission trips across the east coast including Homestead, Fla. following Hurricane Andrew.
Sports were of interest to Bob his entire life. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball, bowling and golf. He also coached many youth sports teams throughout his life. He was proud teaching the game to his boys and other players on the teams. After his days of coaching, Bob became a PIAA official in basketball and football, and officiated for 23 years. Bob proudly accepted the role of chaplain for the baseball chapel serving the Altoona Rail Kings and then the Altoona Curve. He enjoyed being among the baseball players while answering God's call to the ministry.
Bob completed his final two charges in Bellwood and Clearfield. While serving those communities he completed his Doctorate of Divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He retired in 2013 from Trinity United Methodist Church in Clearfield.
After his retirement, he enjoyed camping, traveling, bowling in numerous leagues, being at his grandchildren's activities and remaining active in the church. He was a member of the following organizations: Mountain Lodge 281, Jaffa Shrine and Descendants of the Civil War Veterans.
A private graveside ceremony for family will be held at Alto Reste Park in Altoona with a celebration of life for friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center - https://hillmanresearch.upmc.edu/giving/.
