BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Rhonda L. Snyder, 68, of Bentonville, Ark., died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
She was born on March 5, 1952 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., a daughter of the late Selden Sr. and Phoebe Snyder.
She graduated from North Tonawanda High School in North Tonawanda, N.Y. in 1970. She attended Penn State University as well as Western Wyoming Community College where she earned credits towards her associate's degree in social work. She had a passion for helping people. She worked for General Motors Company for several years where she met her late husband and love of her life, Clarence Reardon, who preceded her in death in 1983.
She worked various janitorial positions before starting her own residential cleaning business for the last decade. She loved riding on her motorcycle with her brother and sister-in-law, enjoyed doting on her two grandsons who were her pride and joy, and turning in scratch-off tickets regardless of whether or not she thought she had won anything. She attended the American Legion Post 100 in Rogers, Ark. where she made many friends while volunteering and playing bingo. Travel was her passion and she did it as often as she could.
She is survived by two children, Asia Fung and husband Pak of Bella Vista, Ark., and Shay Snyder of Bentonville, Ark.; two grandchildren, Kayson Bell and Beckett Fung; a brother, Selden Jr. and wife Nicole of Rogers, Ark.; several nieces and nephews, Shon Snyder Jr. of N.Y., Joshua Snyder of N.Y., Jacob Snyder of Green River, Wyo., Savannah Balizan of Green River, Wyo., and Triston Snyder, Shonna Snyder, Tearea White and Jonathan Lemaster all of Rogers, Ark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Reardon in 1983; a brother, Shon Snyder; and two nieces, Megan Snyder and Jennifer Sawyer.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow at Bradford Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
