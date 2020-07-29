RICHMOND, Va. - Rhue Ivan Cole passed away on July 26, 2020 in Richmond, Va.
He was born in Clearfield in 1933 to Malcolm E. Cole and M. Viola Ogden.
He grew up in Aldan and Lansdowne, graduating in 1951 from Lansdowne High School.
In 1957, Rhue married his first wife, Sue Ann Sheppard and welcomed their son William, a year later.
Rhue married Dolores Drabnis in 1962 and welcomed their children Nancy, Clifford and Rhue, Jr.
Rhue later married Darlene Fehr Hendricks in 1996 and they lived in Clearfield until her death in 2013.
Mr. Cole was the 4x-great-grandson of Daniel Ogden and Eleanor Schoutien, recognized as the first white settlers in Clearfield.
Mr. Cole worked in the IBM department of several companies and retired from the Family Heritage Restaurant in 1996 to assist his ailing mother.
Besides being survived by his four children, Mr. Cole was blessed with give grandchildren, Ashley and Anthony, children of William; Michael Cole and Lance Dussault, children of Nancy; and Matthew, son of Clifford and Kay. He was doubly blessed with give great-grandchildren, Brianna, Leah, Anthony, Hanna and Giselle.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John F. White officiating.
Burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of services.
The funeral home asks all guests to follow COVID-19 recommendations and restrictions.
To send online condolences please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.