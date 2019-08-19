|
KARTHAUS - Richard A. Rauch, 59, of Karthaus, died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at his home.
Born on Dec. 13, 1959 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Thomas and Ruth (Lansberry) Rauch.
He married Nicki L. (Wood) Rauch who preceded him in death in 2012.
He was a member of the VFW Post 1785 in Clearfield, F.O.E. 812 in Clearfield, and the Rescue Hose and Ladder Company in Curwensville.
He enjoyed time with his family and many friends at the Clearfield VFW, Clearfield Eagles and Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder. He enjoyed hunting and playing cards.
He was an equipment operator and carpenter.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by several brothers and one sister.
He is survived by three daughters, Lisa McKenzie and her husband Roger, Bonnie Sylvester and her husband Harlan, and Dayna Wiseman and her husband Robert; four sons, Adam Rauch and his wife Amy, Aaron Rauch and his friend Melissa Zendek, Richard Lopez and his wife Windy, and Shannon Quick; and several sisters, brothers and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved fiancee, LuAnn Quick and grandson Dustin, along with an additional 10 grandsons, four granddaughters and one great-grandson due in November.
At Richard's request there will be no service held at this time.
The memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019