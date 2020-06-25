Richard A. Shipley, 84, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 2, 1935 in Clearfield the son of the late Frank and Amelia
(Pike) Shipley. On June 26, 1964 he married Connie (Rollin) Shipley, who survives.
Richard served in the United States Air Force.
He worked as the industrial arts teacher at the Clearfield Middle School until his retirement in 1999.
He was a member of West Side United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Elks, Clearfield Fire Department, American Legion and was a past patron of the Eastern Star Clearfield Chapter.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing and camping. He also volunteered his time with the Boy Scouts of America - the two troops in Clearfield.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Connie Shipley; two sons, James Shipley of Clearfield and Jon Shipley and his significant other Stephanie Shepler of Clearfield and her daughter Shawna Shepler; and grandchildren, Zachary and Chanler; and a sister-in-law, Donna Shipley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Fred Kennard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his six siblings, Thomas, Frank, Walter, Harold, Russell and Dorothy Jury.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the Bennett
and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. A masonic service will be held at 5:30 p.m.
A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Kephart officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, member contributions can be made in his memory to the Clearfield County SPCA or the charity of the donor's choice.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com
Published in The Progress from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.